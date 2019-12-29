Twinkle Khanna Remembers Father Rajesh Khanna on Birth Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her late superstar father, posted an old still of Rajesh Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary.
Images: Instagram
Actress-author Twinkle Khanna, who happens to share her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, remembered the late superstar on his 79th birth anniversary by sharing an old photo of him that looked like a movie still. Twinkle, who is known for her wit and humour, chose not to write anything alongwith the photo.
Rajesh Khanna left for the heavenly abode seven years ago, in July 2012. But the star of films like Anand, Aradhana and Daag is immortal and irreplaceable in the heart of millions of Indians who still remember him for his charisma. It was reflected in the comments Twinkle's post received on Instagram.
"I am not from that era but still Rajesh Khanna is my favorite actor and songs from his movies ❤️ Zindagi ka Safar hai ye kaisa Safar, koi samjha nahi koi jaana nahi," wrote a fan.
Another comment read, "That's super . I still remember during 70 s and 80s every student used to imitate kaka and wear the dresses like him."
Check out the post here:
Last year, Twinkle has posted about how she used to think the truckloads of flowers received by her father Rajesh Khanna on his birthday were actually for her. "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me... #nowandforever," she had written.
Read: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share touching birthday tributes to Rajesh Khanna
