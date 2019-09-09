Twinkle Khanna Reveals Akshay Kumar's Birthday Plans, Katrina Kaif has a Special Wish For Him

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar turned 52 today. The actor, who has a slew of successful films under his belt as well as a National Award to boast of, is married to author and former actress Twinkle Khanna. The couple have been married for almost two decades now and are known to stand by each other through thick and thin.

The Mission Mangal star was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with his wife and daughter Nitara as they made their way to London to celebrate Akshay's birthday. Taking to her Instagram feed, wife Twinkle has now posted an itinerary of what the actor is doing to celebrate the big day with his family.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle posted an image of her husband walking across a hanging bridge, alongside the caption, "A birthday filled with many adventures-Next BYOB pottery and then mixing potions in a dark dungeon:) #BirthdayBoy." Going by her post, it seems Akshay's birthday activities are quite true to his character, adventurous and outdoorsy.

Katrina Kaif, Akshay's co-star of several films, including Tees Maar Khan and Singh is Kinng, too posted photo on her Instagram story and penned a sweet wish for her Sooryavanshi co-actor.

Katrina wrote, "Happy Birthday @akshaykumar words fall short to describe the incredible person that you u are in every way, keep rising even higher and setting the examples u do... thank u always for the friend u are," she wrote on her Insta story alongside a dapper image of the actor.

On the work front, Akshay's latest movie Mission Mangal has been performing really well at the box office and is gearing up for Good News and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

