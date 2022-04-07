Twinkle Khanna Reveals THIS Peculiar Reading Habit Leaves Her Family Members ‘in Despair’

Twinkle Khanna is a best-selling author. Also known as Mrs Funnybones, the former actress likes to read a lot, and she often shares glimpses of her reading time on social media. Twinkle likes to keep her fans updated on her activities by posting intriguing pictures and videos. On Thursday, the Mela actress took to Instagram and shared an all-smiles photo of herself and shared her peculiar reading habits.

In the Instagram photo, we see Twinkle dressed in her casual best, as she slipped into classic blue denim, and paired it up with white kurta, she donned a designer jacket and smiled happily for the lens. In the backdrop, we catch rich flora, and it seems that the actress likes to read in a serene place.

Taking to the captions, the Pyjamas Are Forgiving author penned down her peculiar habits while reading. She even asked her fans to share their reading habits. “Among other misdemeanors, like dropping soya chip crumbs on the pages and highlighting and writing comments on the margins, I also read aloud, a few pages a day, much to my family’s despair though it does seem to amuse our dog. What peculiar reading habits do you have?”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored they picture by dropping heart and fire emoticons.

At the same time, some social media users also talked about their strange reading habits. While one wrote, “I can’t reach the end of any book. I have to drag myself to that. I mean, I put aside ‘Death on the Nile’; I still don’t know who is the murderer.” Another said, “I always have to read the first paragraph or first page of a book twice else I never really get into the plot.😄.”

A third comment reads, “If I start a book that I love, I can’t stop. No food/water/sleep.”

Twinkle frequently shares interesting social media posts. Earlier last month, the former actress shared a video of her pet dog, in which her golden retriever can be seen holding a pigeon in his mouth. Despite Twinkle’s many stern requests, her pet dog Freddie was adamant about holding the terrified pigeon in his mouth.

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Twinkle added in the caption, “It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr. Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon, and was looking mighty pleased with himself."

The former actress ended the caption on a witty note as she wrote, “Moral of the story: How would I know! This is an Instagram post not Panchatantra Tales."

