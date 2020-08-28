Twinkle Khanna Roots for Mom Dimple Kapadia in 'Tenet'

Author Twinkle Khanna is super proud of her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia. On Friday, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of Dimple from the sets of her forthcoming Hollywood film, Tenet.

"East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes," Twinkle wrote.

Along with it, she shared a brief clip of Dimple Kapadia sharing her experience of working with the film's director Christopher Nolan. Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia also shared the video.

"I'm so proud of you #tenet," Karan captioned the clip.

Earlier Karan Kapadia shared a photo with Robert Pattinson, after the launch of his batman trailer, who is also an important part of the film Tenet.

The movie, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as "an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage". It has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand.

Dimple Kapadia made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 14 with Raj Kapor's romantic drama Bobby. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.