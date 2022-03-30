Twinkle Khanna Scolds Her Pet Dog After He Grabs Pigeon In His Mouth; Fan Quips ‘Kabootar Kha Kha’

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is quite terrified of her pet dog’s recent behaviour. On Wednesday, she shared a video, in which her golden retriever can be seen holding a pigeon in his mouth. Despite Twinkle’s many stern requests, her pet dog Freddie was adamant about holding the terrified pigeon in his mouth.

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Twinkle added in the caption, “It was meant to be a take your dog to the office kind of day. I looked away for a moment and Mr. Freddie sauntered into the balcony, somehow managed to catch a poor pigeon, and was looking mighty pleased with himself." The former actress ended the caption on a witty note as she wrote, “Moral of the story: How would I know! This is an Instagram post not Panchatantra Tales."

Twinkle’s Instagram Reel has attracted reactions from netizens as well. A social media user chimed into the comments joking, “Kabootar Kha Kha Kha Kabootar Kha… #tandoorikabootar #mainecatchkiya #birdinmouthworth2inbush." This is in sync with the ‘Kabootar Ja’ song from Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer film Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Advertisement

One of the users shared their observation and commented, “He is an actor too! Looks like he believes he is a tiger! Look at his eyes." Another user found Twinkle’s situation quite relatable as they commented, “Ahh well my cat would do the same." Another comment read, “You can now name him." Freddie Birdy." Freddy Birdy is a poet and copywriter, as well as an influencer on Instagram.

Twinkle’s latest Instagram Story also features her pet canine. The writer shared a picture of Freddie lying on the floor and added a text that read, “The calm before the storm."

Twinkle often shares Instagram posts featuring her dogs. The actress recently lost her pet Cleo. Twinkle dedicated an Instagram post to Cleo and it featured a video where she can be seen combing her hair. Sharing the Instagram post earlier this month, Twinkle added in the caption, “Our beautiful Cleo passed away. We had 12 wonderful years with her. I don’t know how the heart can feel heavy and empty at the same time, but it does."

Twinkle Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the couple have a son and a daughter.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.