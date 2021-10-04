Twinkle Khanna Shares Adorable Photo With Son Aarav; His Pearl Necklace Steals the Show

Apart from being a bestselling author, Mrs. Funny Bones aka Twinkle Khanna is a mother of two and ensures to spend time with her kids whenever possible. Her Instagram is a sneak peek into her bond with her children, Aarav and Nitara. She often shares their pictures with anecdotes on parenthood. Twinkle is currently in London with her husband Akshay Kumar but the mother managed to scoop out some time to meet her son, who is studying there. The adorable picture was a treat to her fans but what took away the attention was a ‘pearl necklace.’

While dropping the perfect picture, which featured Aarav lovingly kissing on her mother, Twinkle’s forehead, she informed in the caption why Sunday morning is truly special to her. She wrote, “Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

The picture left netizens and her friends from the industry in total awe but what caught everyone’s attention was a pearl necklace around Aarav’s neck. Donning an unconventional but stylish fashion statement, Aarav wore the pearls over a short and pastel green sweater. The pearl necklace instantly came into notice and people admired his chic style.

Accessory designer Eina Ahluwalia wrote, “Love his pearl string so much.” Celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania was all hearts for “the pearls”.

“Nice pearls though,” wrote an Instagram user, while another called him a “Proper London preppy boy”. “It’s the pearl necklace for me,” added a third.

There has been a lot of speculation about whether Aarav will follow in his father Akshay’s footsteps and join the film industry or choose another career option. Previously, when questioned about it during interviews, Akshay stated that there was no need to discuss his career as it will put pressure on him. Revealing his expectations, Akshay had said that he was fine with his children pursuing whatever they want.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.