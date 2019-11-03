Take the pledge to vote

Twinkle Khanna Shares Diwali Detox Instagram Post

In the post, Twinkle Khanna teased the atmospheric conditions post-Diwali. Fans speculate that it's in reference to the bad environmental condition in the National Capital.

News18.com

Updated:November 3, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Twinkle Khanna Shares Diwali Detox Instagram Post
Twinkle Khanna. (Image: Instagram)

Twinkle Khanna is known for her wit and sarcasm on social media as well as in interviews. The actress turned author is known for often hitting back at trolls on social media platforms. Khanna recently took a dig at the atmosphere after Diwali celebrations on Instagram.

Labeling herself as Baba Twinkledev, Khanna joked about offering people hajmola after Diwali advising them to not be gasbags unless they plan on becoming CNG cylinders.

Need a Diwali Detox in more ways than one:)

While there was no direct references, fans speculate that this was possibly a reference toward the deteriorating condition of the air after Diwali in the country as revealed by the Pollution Control Board. The board had also pointed out the air quality in the national capital region is at severe levels.

Arjun Rampal was another popular figure who directly spoke against the air condition of Delhi in a tweet. He had addressed how bad the air was and pleaded people to wake up and realise when a grave error is being made.

