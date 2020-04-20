Twinkle Khanna Shares Her 25 Year Prophecy About Her Life

Twinkle Khanna recently shared a transcript from her live chat with fans 25 years ago and it looks like her prediction about how her life will look like has come true. Twinkle shared the various answers she had given to fan questions and her prophecy included a farmhouse, two children, a dog and a husband.

In a post on Instagram, the Mrs Funnybones writer can be seen answering a question about where she would want to be in life 10 years later. "Hopefully in 10 years, I will be sitting in a farm with two kids, a dog and may be a husband," Twinkle had answered.

Twinkle captioned the post, "This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one. Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg."

Twinkle's break a leg remark was about her recent injury where she had broken left leg amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @News18Movies for more

