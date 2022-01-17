Twinkle Khanna Shares Hilarious Hypothetical Chat With Akshay Kumar on 21st Anniversary

Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday. To mark the occasion, former actor and author, Twinkle shared a hilarious post on Instagram. Twinkle posted a picture where she was sitting across from her husband Akshay. The couple were dressed in cosy winter wear and were pictured at a dining table outdoors.

Twinkle accompanied the picture with a caption where she shared a funny conversation she had with Akshay. The caption read, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’” The caption was followed by a hashtag that read, “21 years of laughter.”

Twinkle’s post left most of her fans and followers in splits. One of the users described Akshay and Twinkle’s relationship as “goals”. A comment on the post read, “I was waiting for your anniversary post. Btw, you don’t at all qualify for Bhabhi ji yet.” Another user commented, “Akshay sir is my favourite forever.” Cricketer Rahul Sharma also commented on the post as he wished the couple. Sharma’s comment read, “Happy anniversary to both of you.” Another fan dubbed Akshay and Twinkle as the “best jodi of Bollywood forever.”

The couple recently spent their vacation on the serene beaches of Maldives along with their two kids, Aarav Kumar and Nitara Kumar. Twinkle celebrated her 48th birthday in the Maldives with the family last month. Marking the occasion, Akshay shared an endearing Instagram post. The couple was seen lounging on a hammock with the turquoise beach in the background. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

