Twinkle Khanna Shares Most Adorable Pic With Her 'Hunk' Akshay Kumar, See Here

Twinkle Khanna’s witty posts never fail to create a buzz on the internet. Be it her political dig or her love-filled posts, Mrs Funny bones knows how to say anything in the easiest way. Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle have never been shy in showing their love in front of the world.

Once again, the 45-year-old author Twinkle took to Instagram to share an adorable post for the love of her life. Posting a grey scale photograph of the couple posing with glasses, Twinkle wrote, “My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around.” She accompanied the post along with the hashtag #friendsforever and #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz.

The photograph, which was posted in the evening hours of June 18, has received likes and comments from some of the closest friends of Akshay and Twinkle in Bollywood. While Malaika Arora wrote, “That’s adorable”, Suzanne Khan commented, “Love Your Expression.” As of now, Akshay hasn’t replied to Twinkle’s post, but the fans are willing to know the reaction of the smart husband on the witty wife’s post.

The much-in-love couple Twinkle and Akshay keeps featuring on each other’s Instagram account. The lovebirds have acted together in Bollywood films like International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple has been happily married since January 17, 2001, and is parents to Aarav and Nitara.

On the work front, while Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist, a best-selling author of three books, an interior decorator and also the owner of The White Window, Akshay is busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. He will also be seen in Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News.

