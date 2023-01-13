Twinkle Khanna Shares Parenting Rules and Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Among Others Couldn't Agree More

Twinkle Khanna shares the most relevant content every time fans check her Instagram timeline. The entrepreneur and author’s recent post is words of wisdom on parenting. She explained how parents are not responsible for providing a ‘perfect childhood’ to their kids, instead, their duty is to fill their heads with ideas. Khanna shared this along with a photograph of herself kissing her daughter Nitara.

“Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings,” the 48-year-old wrote. She also advised all the parents that they must do this each day without losing sight of everything they are and can be.

Twinkle ended her post by urging her followers to share what they think. Bollywood moms Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora rushed to the comment section and dropped heart emoticons. Joining them, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali also agreed with her post. Even Tahira Kashyap commented, “Beautifully said.” Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who are doting parents to two sons, couldn’t agree more. While Sussanne said, “So utterly beautifully said,” Hrithik simply dropped a heart emoticon. Twinkle Khanna’s post also grabbed Tisca Chopra’s attention who commented, “Tina this is gold”. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar also wrote, “well said Tina".

Twinkle Khanna might have been away from the big screen, but she always makes sure to stay in touch with her fans through social media and her books. After quitting acting in 2001, she ventured into writing with her first book Mrs Funnybones in 2015. She is a proud author of books like The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and more. Her recent Tweak India show also made headlines, where she invited Bollywood celebrities and discussed several issues with them. At present, Twinkle Khanna is pursuing her master’s in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London.

Read all the Latest Movies News here