Twinkle Khanna Shares Post About How to ‘Keep Pesky Kids at Bay’

Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious post about a ‘middle-aged model's stellar tip’ to ‘keep pesky kids at bay.’

The 45-year-old shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on Instagram and wrote: "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed - Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs - Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run.

"A scream A Day Keeps Pesky Kids At Bay."

A middle-aged model’s stellar tip-Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed-Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs-Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes,place onto their palms and watch them scream and run! #AscreamADayKeepsPeskyKidsAtBay — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 31, 2019

Twinkle left films after her marriage with Akshay Kumar. She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and has featured in films such as Barsaat, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Mela and Badshah among others.

However, she came back in prominence after becoming a columnist. She has written bestsellers like Mrs Funnybone and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle is also a film producer now who has mostly produced her husband’s films like Pad Man, Tees Maar Khan and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. She has produced a Marathi film titled 72 Miles.

Recently, she was in the news when PM Narendra Modi told Akshay Kumar during an interview that he keeps a track of Twinkle’s tweets.

(With inputs from IANS)

