Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Twinkle Khanna Shares Post About How to ‘Keep Pesky Kids at Bay’

Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious post about a ‘middle-aged model's stellar tip’ to ‘keep pesky kids at bay.’

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 1:47 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twinkle Khanna Shares Post About How to ‘Keep Pesky Kids at Bay’
Twinkle Khanna: With her long and lustrous locks, Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones looks the same. She can pull off anything effortlessly. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...

Writer-producer Twinkle Khanna has shared a hilarious post about a ‘middle-aged model's stellar tip’ to ‘keep pesky kids at bay.’

The 45-year-old shared a picture from one of her photoshoots on Instagram and wrote: "A middle-aged model's stellar tip - Return from a shoot to find 3 small kids lolling on your bed - Threaten to rip out your eyeballs first and then theirs - Remove your lenses and fake eyelashes, place onto their palms and watch them scream and run.

"A scream A Day Keeps Pesky Kids At Bay."

Twinkle left films after her marriage with Akshay Kumar. She is the daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, and has featured in films such as Barsaat, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Mela and Badshah among others.

However, she came back in prominence after becoming a columnist. She has written bestsellers like Mrs Funnybone and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

Twinkle is also a film producer now who has mostly produced her husband’s films like Pad Man, Tees Maar Khan and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. She has produced a Marathi film titled 72 Miles.

Recently, she was in the news when PM Narendra Modi told Akshay Kumar during an interview that he keeps a track of Twinkle’s tweets.

(With inputs from IANS)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram