Twinkle Khanna Shows What She Wants to do When Forced For Small Talks

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is known for her witty takes and as someone who speaks her mind no matter what. On Wednesday, Twinkle posted on Instagram a small video showing what she feels like doing when she is compelled to make small talks at the parties. It was as though she took the phrase “dressed to kill" literally.

In the monochrome video, dressed in her pyjamas, Twinkle stands quietly for a moment before looking into the camera, giving an angry expression and stabbing with a knife in the air. She captioned the post, “What I really want to do when I am compelled to exchange pleasantries and make small talk at large parties. #dressedtokill."

The video left her fans laughing out loud. “Mrs Funny bones, you are amazing,” wrote a fan.

“Hitchcock wants to know your location," said another. Tahira Kashyap, filmamker and wife of actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana, agreed to Twinkle and wrote, “Hahaha I can imagine.”

Earlier this week, Twinkle joined Akshay in the promotions of his upcoming Bollywood flick Bellbottom, scheduled to release on August 19. In a behind-the-scenes training video, Akshay said that Twinkle was on the set during the shooting of an action sequence of the film, adding he tried his best to impress her.

Later, Twinkle shared a short clip of Akshay’s shoot on Instagram and wrote that she was in awe of Khiladi Kumar and the fact that he was still in one piece. She added that she was terrified if Akhsay’s leaps off buildings and planes. The fact that he is still in one piece impresses me more than all his stunts, Twinkle said. “Stay safe Mr K."

