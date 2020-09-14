Twinkle Khanna Supports Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's Old Pic Goes Viral

Twinkle Khanna is the latest celebrity to have spoken up in support of Rhea Chakraborty, slamming the criticism and media trials the latter has been subject to in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau a few days back in connection with the procurement of drugs linked to Sushant's case.

The actress has been subject to unprecedented hate on social media, even as central agencies continue to investigate her involvement.

An old picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is going viral on the internet. Reportedly, the picture was clicked at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party in 2017 which was attended by who’s who of Bollywood.

The picture was also shared by Akansha on her Instagram timeline. She had captioned the pic as: “Day 1 continued.”

It seems like the erstwhile pop industry rivals Katy Perry and Taylor Swift have no bad blood between them after all as Taylor sent a hand-embroidered blanket for Katy’s baby girl. American Popstar Katy took to Instagram on Monday to share the image of a peach satin blanket gifted by Taylor to her baby girl named Daisy with ‘Baby Bloom’ embroidered on it.

"Miss adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift ," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the blanket that came with a note, dated May 3, from Swift, 30.

Choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar recalls how his dear friend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, not only stopped him from committing suicide but also made sure his career as a dance teacher flourished in the city. He says Sushant gave him emotional, moral and financial support despite being a struggling actor and dancer at the time.

"This was in 2007. It was Sushant's idea to make a brochure for my dance class. I did not have much knowledge about these things at that time. I would normally run my class with just five or six students. Sushant was associated with Shiamak Davar, and he told this was not the way. He told me I needed to advertise to get more students. He got Shiamak's brochure and calendar and showed it to me, saying this is how branding needs to be done," Ganesh told IANS.

Widening its probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained Showik Chakraborty's school friend Suryadeep Malhotra for questioning, officials said on Monday.

A senior NCB official related to probe told IANS, "We have detained Malhotra for questioning in the drug case."

