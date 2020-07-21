Twinkle Khanna Takes Hilarious Dig at Akshay Kumar for Robbing Her 'Floral' Mask for Awareness Clip

Twinkle Khanna was in the mood for some banter with hubby Akshay Kumar on social media on Monday.

It all began with Akshay sharing a video link where he is seen urging people to wear masks if they don't want to be abused in different languages. At the end of the video, he is seen wearing a face mask with floral prints.

He wrote on the link he shared on his verified Twitter account: "Go about your life normally but follow the #safenormal."

Twinkle re-tweeted Akshay's message from her verified Twitter account and wrote: "Also get your own mask and don't rob your partner's freshly washed, pretty, floral one:) #SafeNormal."

This is not the first time Twinkle and Akshay have indulged in such funny exchanges on social media. The couple keeps posting such witty retorts.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in January 2001 and have two children, Aarav and Nitara. Earlier this year, on their 19th wedding anniversary, the actor wished his wife with a hilarious Instagram post. In the picture, he was seen dressed as Pakshirajan, his character from 2.0, about to dig his fangs into her. “Visual representation of what married life looks like...some days you wanna cuddle and some days look like...as you can see. All said and done, I wouldn’t have it any other way, Happy Anniversary Tina...with love from Pakshirajan,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Akshay is gearing up to make his digital debut with his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the film will release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.