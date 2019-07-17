Twinkle Khanna Teases Akshay Kumar For Trying to Make Quick 100 Pounds During Family Vacation

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar never fails to impress his fans with his fitness regime and martial art skills. Akshay is one the few actors for whom age is just a number. Be it at work or vacation, the Sooryavanshi actor makes it a point to sweat it out. Taking some time off from his busy schedule, Akshay, who will next seen in Misson Mangal, is on a family vacation to an undisclosed destination.

A video clip from their vacation was shared by his wife, Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. In the video, Akshay can been performing a challenge in which one needs to hang on to a horizontally suspended pole and the one who stick around for the longest time will earn 100 pounds.

Sharing it social media, Twinkle Khanna, actor-turned author, wrote, "Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround (sic)."

The video has received 2,05,870 likes so far.

As per the Forbes list of the world's highest paid actors, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to find a spot, among 99 other international celebrities. Securing the 33rd rank with earnings worth $65 million, Akshay has surpassed popular international figures such as Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Katy Perry.

The Kesari actor pulls in at least USD 5 million (approximately Rs 34 crore) and up to USD 10 million (approximately Rs 68 crore) per film. He also minted millions from endorsing around 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic, according to Forbes.

After the success of Kesari, Akshay has Mission Mangal coming up on Independence Day, besides Housefull 4 and Good News later this year.

