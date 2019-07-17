Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Twinkle Khanna Teases Akshay Kumar For Trying to Make Quick 100 Pounds During Family Vacation

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are on a family vacation at an undisclosed location.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twinkle Khanna Teases Akshay Kumar For Trying to Make Quick 100 Pounds During Family Vacation
Image of Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar never fails to impress his fans with his fitness regime and martial art skills. Akshay is one the few actors for whom age is just a number. Be it at work or vacation, the Sooryavanshi actor makes it a point to sweat it out. Taking some time off from his busy schedule, Akshay, who will next seen in Misson Mangal, is on a family vacation to an undisclosed destination.

A video clip from their vacation was shared by his wife, Twinkle Khanna on Instagram. In the video, Akshay can been performing a challenge in which one needs to hang on to a horizontally suspended pole and the one who stick around for the longest time will earn 100 pounds.

Sharing it social media, Twinkle Khanna, actor-turned author, wrote, "Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well :) #GoofingAround (sic)."

The video has received 2,05,870 likes so far.

As per the Forbes list of the world's highest paid actors, Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to find a spot, among 99 other international celebrities. Securing the 33rd rank with earnings worth $65 million, Akshay has surpassed popular international figures such as Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Katy Perry.

The Kesari actor pulls in at least USD 5 million (approximately Rs 34 crore) and up to USD 10 million (approximately Rs 68 crore) per film. He also minted millions from endorsing around 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic, according to Forbes.

After the success of Kesari, Akshay has Mission Mangal coming up on Independence Day, besides Housefull 4 and Good News later this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram