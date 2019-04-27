Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twinkle Khanna: The Only Party I Am Likely to be a Part of Would Involve Vodka and a Hangover

Twinkle Khanna has given a befitting response to the people accusing her of supporting the BJP after her husband Akshay Kumar’s interview with PM Modi.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
Amid the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha election, actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Friday said that there's only one "party" she would want to be a part of.

Notably, Khanna’s husband and actor Akshay Kumar recently interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the interview, Modi took a dig at Khanna saying he keeps a close tab on social media and knows about her views on his governance.

"She gets really angry with me, which is good. Since all her anger is focused at me, your family life must be quite peaceful," Modi told Kumar of his wife.

Responding to Modi's comments on her, Khanna tweeted, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this. Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work."




Her tweet created speculations on social media of her wanting to join politics and supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But Khanna soon cleared the air through another tweet on Friday which read, "Nothing more—Nothing less—A response does not translate into an endorsement. The only party I am likely to be a part of at this point would involve liberal amounts of vodka shots and a hangover the next day :) #PartyingShot."




