Twinkle Khanna Weighs in on 'Period Leave' Debate: We are Equal, Not Identical

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has reacted to the debate raging on social media, ever since a food delivery giant announced that all its women employees, including transgender people, can avail up to 10 days of period leaves in a year.

Emphasising on #EqualNotIdentical, Twinkle wrote on Instagram: "Are we really saying we can't give women leave or the prospect of working from home for that one day? My opinion of gritting our teeth and bearing it, fighting our biology so we can say we are as good as men has changed over time. We are equal, not identical #EqualNotIdentical."

Several social media users agreed with Twinkle. One wrote, "Exactly, “equal” doesn’t mean “identical”. Saying women & men are equal does not mean one is saying men & women have no differences - it simply means those differences should not translate to different levels of access to benefits and opportunities in society." While another said, "Word. Some people just need to open a dictionary and get their definitions straight."

