Twinkle Khanna Wishes 'Scrabble Master' Akshay Kumar With Sweet Note, Reveals Best Part Of His Birthday

Twinkle Khanna wished her husband, actor Akshay Kumar on his birthday with a sweet note. The Khiladi actor turned 55 on Friday and has been receiving birthday wishes from several fellow stars. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared a picture with him in honour of his birthday, calling him a ‘scrabble master.’

“The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble!” she wrote. Twinkle also revealed that the best part of his birthday this year was a friend made him a halwa cake that was just like his mother used to make.

“The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday,” she said, concluding the note by adding, “Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master❤️.” Akshay took to the comments section and thanked her.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani also took to the comments section and wished Akshay. “Happy Birthday AK ❤️ @akshaykumar,” he wrote. Fans also joined in and wished him.

Akshay’s birthday fell a day after his mother, Aruna Bhatia’s death anniversary. Remembering her, Twinkle shared a family picture featuring Akshay, Akshay’s sister, Alka Bhatia, Alka’s husband Surendra Hiranandani, and Aruna, and remembered her. “My fabulous mother-in-law once told me there can’t be two tigresses in one field. She meant the two of us. She was right. There was only one real tigress. The rest of us paled in comparison. Her one-liners were as legendary as her generous heart,” she wrote.

On the work front, Akshay has a number of films in the pipeline. These include the remake of the National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru, Ram Sethu and Gorkha.

