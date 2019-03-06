English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twinkle Khanna's Warning to Akshay Kumar For Setting Himself on Fire Will Leave You in Splits
Akshay Kumar announced his digital debut by setting himself on fire. But, as much as fans loved his daredevil ways, Twinkle Khanna was really upset.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Setting the stage on fire quite literally, Akshay Kumar announced his digital debut in association with Amazon Prime Video. To announce the news, the actor set himself on fire and walked down the ramp, wearing a black suit. However, his spirited and fiery intent did not fare well with one person--Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna, his wife.
Retweeting his daredevil cideo, she wrote, "Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe," leaving the world in splits.
Comments started pouring in from people who wanted to get an insight into how Akshay would be treated once he actually reached home. One person wrote," Please give updates when he reaches home...we are curious to know the type of punishment."
Another one wrote, " Nation wants to know, what happened when Sir reached homeafter this Ma'am?
The series for which Akshay 'set himself on fire' is tentatively titled The End. About the series, Akshay said in a statement, "The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them".
As of now, Akshay is awaiting the release of Kesari on March 21 and there's again a man who's on fire in the film. We wonder if that indeed is Akshay and if Twinkle knows about that one or not!
The series for which Akshay 'set himself on fire' is tentatively titled The End. About the series, Akshay said in a statement, "The digital world excited me and I am delighted to make my streaming debut with this show. If I were to make a small confession here, it was my son Aarav who suggested that I make my digital debut as that's what the youth is hooked onto. On this medium, I want to create something extraordinary and connect with them".
As of now, Akshay is awaiting the release of Kesari on March 21 and there's again a man who's on fire in the film. We wonder if that indeed is Akshay and if Twinkle knows about that one or not!
