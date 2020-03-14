Twinkle Khanna's Way to Cope with Coronavirus Scare is to Spend Time Reading Books with Daughter Nitara

Known for sense of humour and witty responses, Twinkle Khanna has time and again shared posts on social media to interact with her followers. Recently, Twinkle shared a picture with her daughter Nitara on Twitter. The caption reads, "Nothing better than lying down next to each other,engrossed in our own book,but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming. #MeAndMine #loveinthetimeofcorona."

In the picture, Twinkle can be seen reading a book named An American Marriage, while it is not visible what Nitara is reading.

In another Twitter post, she has suggested that people should use this time, when they are advised to remain at home in the face of coronavirus, to think about what they actually want in life.

The Barsaat actress' tweet read, "This can also be seen as a reset button. Time to think about what we need versus what we chase. Learning to keep our loved ones close and the world at a distance is the silver lining to this spiky, black cloud."

Coronavirus, which has spread to over 100 countries, including India, has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). The virus has infected over 80 people in India. At a time when governments in the country are taking steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, celebs are doing their bit to make people aware of the deadly virus.