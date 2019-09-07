Twinning in Black, Chris Gayle Shares Picture with Shah Rukh Khan
West Indies cricket star Chris Gayle has shared a photograph with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently in the Caribbean Islands rooting for Trinbago Knight Riders in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League. SRK is the co-owner of the Trinbago Knight Riders.
Gayle shared a photograph on Instagram and captioned it: "#40SHADESOFGAYLE September 20th @iamsrk #NuffRespect." In the image, the two stars are seen dressed in black and smiling at the camera.
Gayle recently made headlines when he posted a picture with fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is facing extradition proceedings in UK. "Great to catch up with Big Boss," tweeted Gayle, who has been part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore owned by Mallya. Gayle’s tweet was met with witty responses and a flurry of memes by the Twitter users, who reminded Mallya of the fraud and money laundering charges against him.
Great to catch up with the Universe Boss and my dear friend. For all those of you losers who call me CHOR, ask your own Banks to take their full money that I am offering for the past one year. Then decide on who is CHOR.— Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 13, 2019
On the cricket front, the West Indies opener recently dismissed all rumours surrounding his retirement from ODI cricket when, after the third encounter against India in Port of Spain, he categorically denied it on a video posted by Windies Cricket.
The question you've all been asking..has @henrygayle retired from ODI cricket?👀 #MenInMaroon #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/AsMUoD2Dsm— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 14, 2019
On the acting front, Shah Rukh was last seen on screen in Aanand L. Rai's "Zero", co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.
(With inputs from IANS)
