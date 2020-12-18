Twinning in Black, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Look Stunning Together, See Pics

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are often spotted together and are rumoured to be in a relationship, however, the actor duo has stated that they are just friends. This week, they were spotted in Dubai when they attended the Matrix Fight Night (MFN) together.

In the images and videos shared by fans, the Baaghi 2 actors can be seen wearing glamorous outfits on their outing. Tiger was wearing a black turtleneck, while Disha was twinning with him in a black dress. The Malang actress was also seen wearing a golden face mask to complement her look.

Disha was accompanying not just Tiger, but also his sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff for this event.

At Dubai, Tiger even dined at the renowned salt bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe’s restaurant and posted a picture of the master himself. Captioning the photograph, Tiger wrote, “So inspiring watching your craft live, thanks for the meal.” The post received over 1.4 million likes as fans and celebrities praised the Turkish butcher’s food.

Interior designer and actor Hrithik Roshan’s former wife, Sussanne Khan commented on Tiger’s post, “Lovvvve his food n his craft! Too good @nusr_et.”

On the work front, the two have recently also worked together for a commercial and were last seen in 2018 film Baaghi 2.