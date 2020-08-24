Twinning in Similar Outfits, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Papped at Airport

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they returned from Bangalore. Deepika, who always stuns everyone with her fashion pick, was wearing a loose black tee and blue denim. While Ranveer accompanied his ladylove in a similar outfit. The couple also had their breathing masks on and looked stylish carrying fanny packs at the airport as they walked hand in hand.

Pictures and videos of the same are making rounds on the Internet. Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer have been quarantining in Mumbai since March. Recently, they made a quick trip to Bangalore to visit the actress' family. During an ask me session on Instagram, the actress has stated the same. She said that the first thing she would want to do once restrictions ease-out was to visit her family in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the couple has been seen quite active on social media during this COVID-19 lockdown. They often shared glimpses from their daily routine to keep the fans updated.

Both Deepika and Ranveer are likely to resume the shoot of their upcoming projects. Ranveer will be next seen in Sooryavanshi (special appearance), 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While Deepika will be next seen in the Shakun Batra directorial. She also had a film opposite Prabhas.