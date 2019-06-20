Twinning in White, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Head to Varanasi for Next Schedule of Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made headlines when the latter rushed back to Mumbai from Varanasi after she fell ill. The actress abruptly wrapped her shoot for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, three days before the schedule. Reportedly, they had to shoot for a song, but the schedule had to be postponed because of Alia's health.

However, it appears that Alia is back in good health and the actress is returning to the shoot. On Wednesday, the couple were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they took off to the holy city of Varanasi for the next schedule of their upcoming fantasy drama.

The Bollywood couple were spotted twinning in white as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The couple coordinated their look and went for a muted off-white theme keeping their look cool and casual. While Alia wore an over-sized T-shirt with white flared trousers and a baggy ivory jacket, Ranbir complemented her looking dapper in grey T-shirt and white pant, which he paired with a white jacket and brown shades.

Alia rounded off her no makeup all-white look with a pair of white sneakers and a dark green handbag.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Follow @News18Movies for more