Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Twinning in White, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Head to Varanasi for Next Schedule of Brahmastra

After a minor health scare, Alia Bhatt has gone back to Varanasi to resume shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twinning in White, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Head to Varanasi for Next Schedule of Brahmastra
Image- Instagram
Loading...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made headlines when the latter rushed back to Mumbai from Varanasi after she fell ill. The actress abruptly wrapped her shoot for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, three days before the schedule. Reportedly, they had to shoot for a song, but the schedule had to be postponed because of Alia's health.

However, it appears that Alia is back in good health and the actress is returning to the shoot. On Wednesday, the couple were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they took off to the holy city of Varanasi for the next schedule of their upcoming fantasy drama.

The Bollywood couple were spotted twinning in white as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The couple coordinated their look and went for a muted off-white theme keeping their look cool and casual. While Alia wore an over-sized T-shirt with white flared trousers and a baggy ivory jacket, Ranbir complemented her looking dapper in grey T-shirt and white pant, which he paired with a white jacket and brown shades.

Alia rounded off her no makeup all-white look with a pair of white sneakers and a dark green handbag.

Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. The couple will be seen sharing screen space for the first time. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram