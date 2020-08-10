Twins Born in Ankita Lokhande's Family, Actress Shares Happy Pic

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared the good news of welcoming twins into her family by sharing a happy picture with two babies in each of her arms on social media on Monday. Ankita posed all smiles for the camera and her adorable image with the two babies is wining over the internet.

Posting the picture on social media, Ankita wrote, "Our family rejoices - a new life’s begun, Our circle is richer with the birth of these TWINS. WELCOME Abeer and Abeera (sic)." While it is unclear who in Ankita's family gave birth to the twins, it is nevertheless good news for the Lokhande family and her to welcome baby boy and girl at once.

Take a look at Ankita's pic with cute babies.

Ankita has also been crusading for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media for quite some time. After giving interviews to various news channels in which she outrightly rejected claims that Sushant's death was by suicide, the Manikarnika actress has been vocal on Twitter and Instagram about the ongoing investigation into her Pavitra Rishta co star's death.

On the work front, Ankita last featured in Bollywood actioner Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Tiger Shroff.