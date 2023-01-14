Twist in Ranga Maza Vegla As Deepa And Karthik's Wedding Photos Viral

Ranga Maza Vegla has a huge fan base among the Marathi TV audience. The show manages to keep the audience hooked to the TV screen and has done well on the TRP charts as well. Ever since the show premiered, it is bringing new twists and turns to entertain the audience. Now, in the next few episodes, the audience will get to witness Deepa and Karthik’s wedding.

Forgetting their differences, both of them are going to tie the wedding knot once again. Each function — whether it’s their Mehandi, haldi, or sangeet — was a grand affair. Now, the fans are excited to witness their grand wedding. The family members of the duo will be in attendance.

The entire family can be seen wearing traditional Marathmola attire for their wedding ceremony. The photos and the pictures of the function are now making huge noise on the Internet. In the photos, Deepa can be seen adorning yellow-coloured Nauvari Paithani. Meanwhile, Karthik has attracted everyone’s attention by wearing a dhoti which he paired with a Paithani turban.

The caption of the photo read, “Paithani theme in Deepa-Karthik’s wedding”. Moments after the photos were shared on Instagram, several social media users showered the duo with love and admiration.

Even though Deepa-Karthik’s marriage is in full swing, Ayesha will try to disturb the proceedings until the very end. It will be interesting to see whether her plan succeeds.

Actress Reshma Shinde is essaying the role of Deepa, while Ashutosh Gokhale is playing the role of Karthik in the Marathi show Ranga Maza Vegla.

Reshma Shinde is also known for television shows Deva and Kesari Nandan. Ashutosh Gokhale has made a reputable place in the industry with projects, including High Time, Me Vasantrao and Dum Asal Ter.

