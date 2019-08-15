Twiter User Asks Adnan Sami Where His Father was Born and Died, Singer Has a Fitting Reply

Singer Adnan Sami, who celebrates his birthday on August 15, received a lot of wishes on Twitter through the day. But some of the messages were not as pleasant. Adnan, who was granted Indian citizenship three years ago, was asked about his lineage on Twitter.

A social media user asked him where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!" The 48-year-old singer-composer, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani decent. His father, Arshad Sami Khan, was a Pashtun, while his mother Naureen Khan was from Jammu.

My father was born in 1942 in India & died in 2009 in India!!! Next! https://t.co/M11nbQonWh — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 15, 2019

I’m not disputing anything. I’m just saying that legally he was born & died an Indian- Period! No one can deny that!! Can you?!😊 https://t.co/rNnSo9bocS — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) August 15, 2019

Adnan has been working in India for several years now, and is best known for both film and pop songs like Aye Udi Udi Udi (Saathiya) and Kabhi to Nazar Milao with Asha Bhonsle. He is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always maintained that the love he has received from Indians is "everything" for him.

Adnan, who has been staying in India since 2001, was granted Indian citizenship effective from January 1, 2016. The Home Ministry confirmed his citizenship post his appeal to legalise his stay in India.

After being granted Indian citizenship, Adnan said in an interview to CNN-News18, "I was in rapture with this overwhelming love I got from India. India fell in love with me, I fell in love with her even more. And, I just said to myself that this is that missing link I was waiting for, looking for all my life..."

