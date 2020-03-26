Twiteratti Claim Kanika Kapoor Infected Prince Charles With Coronavirus, Courtesy Their Viral Pics

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's son and the heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus, his office announced Wednesday. Right after the news broke, his images with Kanika Kapoor emerged online with a claim that the singer infected the 71-year-old British Royal with the deadly virus.

Kanika, who is currently undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, has been receiving huge backlash for allegedly hiding her travel history after her return from the United Kingdom.

Now, a couple of pictures of her chatting with Prince Charles have surfaced on Twitter, with many alleging that she passed the virus to him.

However, contrary to the claim, the viral images are not recent but from 2015 and 2018, when Kanika reportedly attended the Elephant Family charity ‘Travels to my Elephants,’ and a lavish gala party to mark British Asian Trust’s 10th anniversary, respectively-- both hosted by the royal family.

Check out some of the claims below:

Prince Charles has been confirmed to be Suffering from Covid19 here is a Pic of his meeting by now famous Ms Kanika Kapoor. Now one Knows how and where he contracted his infection. Lady अब भारत में

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/32eWoD1WbK — Ram_Ahuja Hard Core Modi Bhakt (@RamAshirwad) March 25, 2020

Prince Charles detected with #coronavirus.



Kanika Kapoor is surely taking the world by storm.



BTW - she has been detected 3rd time +ve today.#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/mOruYNeRh9 — Mohit Ved 🇮🇳 (@MohitVed27) March 25, 2020

#PrinceCharles

Our own Kanika Kapoor met him in her recent london visit. pic.twitter.com/g3AU3TjOmv — dipak sharma (@dipaksharma27) March 25, 2020

Interestingly, Kanika had posted a picture with Prince Charles on her Instagram in June last year, wherein she could seen interacting with the British Royal. In the caption, she wrote: "Thank you @theanimalball @clarencehouse for a wonderful night for a great cause @elephantfamily @elephantjournal."

Kanika had tested positive for the novel coronavirus post her return from the UK. She was embroiled in controversy after she went on to attend parties instead of staying in self-quarantine.

11 of the 56 people who had come in close contact with Kanika at a party in Kanpur days before the Bollywood singer tested positive for the novel coronavirus were found to be not infected by the virus, a senior official said. Kanpur District Magistrate Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said the 56 people had attended a “house warming party” hosted by her maternal uncle Vipul Tandon on March 13.