Twitter Account Dedicated to Lady Gaga’s Chromatica is Creating its Own Republic

Lady Gaga is set to unveil her upcoming album Chromatica. The countdown ends on May 29 after the album’s release date was pushed from April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 34-year-old music artist described the album as an inclusive world of her own foundation. It is said that she picked inspiration from her failed relationships in the past for the songs.

The songstress further stated the music she has penned in her forthcoming release will help those who have experienced heartbreaks in life.

Now, Gaga purists have created a newfound world on Twitter that is bringing a new wave of movement.

Committed to Mother Monster’s album, the account on the microblogging platform has been named as the "United States of Chromatica" by user @jayjuniorrr.

In Gaga We Trust — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

The user has been posting self-formed legislations that are rather progressive. A thread reads, “Earthlings seeking asylum, take note”.

Apart from many creating laws for the Chromatica States by means of the account, users have now taken to elect officials that will form the mains of the government assembly.

In the revelation of sorts, it has been proclaimed that questionable personalities will not be permitted and that the citizens of Chromatica must embody all enlisted values.

Further, in the listing, it was found that Ariana Grande has been elected as Vice President of Chromatica; Charli XCX as President of Agriculture; Azealia Banks as Secretary of Education; Shakira as Minister of Foreign Affairs. Finally, Drag queen Jasmine Masters is appointed to address the nation on Gaga’s behalf.

Ariana Grande is the Vice President of Chromatica. She, and her fans, are all granted honorary citizenship. pic.twitter.com/eyFkhYyDKn — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

While talking about Chromatica, the pop icon told Zane Lowe, Apple Music, “I think what I've learned is that I can view the world in whatever way I choose to see it. That is Chromatica. I went into my frame — I found Earth, I deleted it. Earth is cancelled. I live on Chromatica (sic.)”

Gaga has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, Elton John and Blackpink in Chromatica.

Follow @News18Movies for more

