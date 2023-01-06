Urvashi Rautela Slammed For 'Harassing' Rishabh Pant, Samantha Surprises Fans By Resuming Work In Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela has been brutally trolled for alleged ‘mental harassment’ after she posted a photo of the Mumbai hospital where injured Rishabh Pant is admitted. Urvashi often makes headlines for her past link-up rumours with Rishabh. On Thursday, Urvashi took to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photo featuring Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, where Rishab was recently shifted after his accident. The post drew criticism with netizens trolling her. One Twitter user wrote, “This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he’d either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name."

Ashneer Grover, former chief executive of BharatPe and a popular judge on Shark Tank India season 1, opened up about his absence in the new season of the show. Speaking on The Ranveer Show podcast, Ashneer revealed that he had unfollowed all the judges of Season 1 on social media and that he had moved on from Shark Tank India. He claimed that he doesn’t even track what’s happening in the second season of the show. Ashneer indicated that he had found his closure and that he believed he did his job well. Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho, has replaced Ashneer Grover on the show. Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt) and Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) have reprised their roles as judges from the last season.

Deepika Padukone’s “saffron" bikini in Pathaan song Besharam Rang has reportedly been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and its chairperson Prasoon Joshi. As per a report in ETimes, the CBFC and Joshi, in their collective wisdom, have decided to let Deepika’s saffron bikini “remain as it is in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan". However, a source close to Shah Rukh Khan told ETimes that the team of Pathaan is considering removing the song. “It is under serious discussion,” the source said. For the unversed, several politicians have opposed to Deepika’s “saffron" bikini and SRK’s “green" shirt in the song, calling for its “rectification".

Amid multiple fights and passing on derogatory comments on Tina Datta’s character in Bigg Boss, the actress’s team took to Instagram to address the comments and pen a strongly worded note on the same. The note questioned the remarks made against her. These include Archana Gautam’s recent statement in which she called Tina a ‘chor’ and accused her of stealing her boyfriend’s money, her single status and turning Tina into a ‘commodity. Addressing these remarks, her team asked, “How is it ok to assassinate someone’s character and that too by other women? We hope this isn’t a reflection of the society we live in, we know that Tina wouldn’t want it to be because she’s worked very hard since the age of 4.5 years and made a mark for herself in the industry… Let’s respect a woman for where she is rather than bring her down. At the end of it all we’ll tell you that what you say reflects on who you are, not on who she is!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen in her best spirits after she wrapped a shoot in Mumbai. The actress landed in Mumbai on Friday morning after a prolonged break and made her way to complete a work commitment lined up for her. While details of the shoot remain unclear, Samantha had a happy smile as she left the sets. Samantha took the internet by surprise when she landed in Mumbai on Friday. This marked the actress’ first public appearance amid her Myositis treatment. Samantha has been battling the autoimmune condition for a few months now. While she has been away from the cameras, she has been keeping herself busy with the post-production work of her projects.

