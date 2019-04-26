Twitter Angry with TamilRockers After It Leaked Avengers Endgame Online
As per the reports, the online leaked pirated video is a bad print of the original movie.
Image courtesy: Mark Ruffalo/ Instagram
This is not the first time TamilRockers have leaked a video prior to its release. Before this, Tamilrockers had leaked many movie videos online. While the website has been banned, it continues to upload bad camera prints and URLs of various movies on a regular basis.
However, this is not the first time that Avengers: Endgame makers are facing an issue. Earlier, many people posted about having their hands on a 20-minute leaked Avengers: Endgame movie. The makers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe had to post an official statement urging fans to not give spoilers.
The online leak by TamilRockers have received a mix response from the viewers. While most of the fans, definitely not Marvel fans appreciated TamilRockers for doing this and asked them if there was an issue with the link, the majority of users put TamilRockers to shame for this act.
A Twitter user wrote, “You should be ashamed of yourself #TamilRockers. People put their heart, soul, time and money in something, and you, losers, leaked it. You have no respect for anyone. If you have any morality left, please remove #AvengersEndgame from your site.”
Another user wrote, “Shame on you people #tamilrockers # AvengersEndgame is one of the most awaited movies of all time and you bunch of shitty people thinks its smart to release it in few clicks. It takes endless hours of energy, creativity and a lots of money to make a movie. @Russo_Brothers”
Avengers: Endgame is set to release in India tomorrow, April 27.
Here are some other reactions:
#tamilrockers #AvengersEndgame @Russo_Brothers #AvengersEndgame leaked— §ŘƏƏ Ł (@shree2325) April 24, 2019
Screw u guys...this is wat happens when u premiere a show before its official release date. . pic.twitter.com/5Vysj0Rt8l
#AvengersEndgame has been leaked by Tamilrockers. Please refrain from downloading this stuff. This film is a result of a massive effort from several people. Don't let that be wasted. pic.twitter.com/WasUHkl9Dw— debanu (@debanu_93) April 24, 2019
Outrage against #TamilRockers when they leak #AvengersEndgame #Endgame but can't the same be for other films ? If you choose to boycott them then let it apply for every other film & not just limiting it to #Avengers #DontSpoilAnyGame— Rohit Venkatraman (@RohitvNiranjan) April 25, 2019
Some people's watched "Avengers : endgame" by downloading from tamilrockers— Aadi (@FreakSlayer03) April 24, 2019
Meanwhile i am like : pic.twitter.com/DrrCelcr2f
@Marvel please take action ?!! bullshit did by TamilRockers. pic.twitter.com/tvntyOLWwQ— Surya (@Surya39646341) April 24, 2019
