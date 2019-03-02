English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Believes Oscar Winner Rami Malek May Be 'A Serial Killer in Hiding'
An advertisement, starring Rami Malek, has become a new meme.
Rami Malek may have recently won the Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but in a video that is circulating on social media, he is reminding us majorly of his Mr Robot's secretive character Elliot Alderson, in the sense that he seems to be intimidating us by his choice of life.
Rami was recently shooting for the I am a fan series of commercial for Mandarin Oriental when he made his rather incomprehensible interests clear to us. Personal choices apart, Twiterrati are obsessively cued into the speculative theories that Rami may be "a serial killer in hiding." It’s hard to say what makes the video so disconcerting but there's something freaky still in the blank way that he delivers his 'I like' monologue. Can we blame them, after watching the video!
As soon as the video hit the internet, notions that Rami may be a conniving killer became apparent to a user, Christin Bailey, who likened the video to a murderer's confession. After his comments became viral, he wrote, "Wow this blew up. I don’t have anything to plug, but gentle reminder that If you’ve committed three or more killings over a period of months or years and are one of the ~50 active serial killers who remains at large in the United States please turn yourself over to the FBI."
Other users, also saw it as a hilarious opportunity at breaking down the video as his Modus Operandi or MO, if, god forbid, it were to be true. One of the users wrote, "Here are three totally innocuous words that, when spoken together, become inexplicably alarming: "Rami Malek's basement"
Yet another wrote, " I just peed my pants in fear."
Fun talk aside, it has been reported that Rami is in talks for playing the antagonist in the next Bond film. Judging by the straight menacing face that he puts on here, Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of Bond 25, may want to see this as his audition tape for the role opposite Daniel Craig's Agent 007.
Rami was recently shooting for the I am a fan series of commercial for Mandarin Oriental when he made his rather incomprehensible interests clear to us. Personal choices apart, Twiterrati are obsessively cued into the speculative theories that Rami may be "a serial killer in hiding." It's hard to say what makes the video so disconcerting but there's something freaky still in the blank way that he delivers his 'I like' monologue. Can we blame them, after watching the video!
A serial killer talking to you in his car before he drives past the turn he was supposed to take pic.twitter.com/5ixUNTknnA— Christin Bailey (@hexprax) March 1, 2019
As soon as the video hit the internet, notions that Rami may be a conniving killer became apparent to a user, Christin Bailey, who likened the video to a murderer's confession. After his comments became viral, he wrote, "Wow this blew up. I don't have anything to plug, but gentle reminder that If you've committed three or more killings over a period of months or years and are one of the ~50 active serial killers who remains at large in the United States please turn yourself over to the FBI."
Wow this blew up. I don’t have anything to plug, but gentle reminder that If you’ve committed three or more killings over a period of months or years and are one of the ~50 active serial killers who remains at large in the United States please turn yourself over to the FBI 💕— Christin Bailey (@hexprax) March 2, 2019
Other users, also saw it as a hilarious opportunity at breaking down the video as his Modus Operandi or MO, if, god forbid, it were to be true. One of the users wrote, "Here are three totally innocuous words that, when spoken together, become inexplicably alarming: "Rami Malek's basement"
Here are three totally innocuous words that, when spoken together, become inexplicably alarming:— Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) March 2, 2019
"Rami Malek's basement"
Yet another wrote, " I just peed my pants in fear."
@anabeenjammin I just peed my pants in fear— Brittany Wong (@brittanylwong) March 2, 2019
Fun talk aside, it has been reported that Rami is in talks for playing the antagonist in the next Bond film. Judging by the straight menacing face that he puts on here, Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of Bond 25, may want to see this as his audition tape for the role opposite Daniel Craig's Agent 007.
