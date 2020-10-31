Twitter Blasts Mukesh Khanna for Saying 'MeToo Problem Began After Women Stepped Out to Work'

Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is under scrutiny for making misogynistic statements on the MeToo movement. In a clip being shared on Twitter, the actor alleges that only women are responsible for giving rise to issues like sexual harassment.

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, he said in Hindi that the whole "MeToo problem" began after women spoke about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men and stepped out to work.

“Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu (The job of a woman is to take care of the house). Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo ki jab aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya (The problem of MeToo began when women started working). Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men),” Khanna bizarrely said in the viral clip. We couldn't verify the date and authenticity of the video though.

His comments have caused outrage on Twitter, with netizens slamming him for his "misogynistic" and "patriarchal" views. One user wrote, "This man is SICK. In short, if women will step out for work, men are entitled to sexually assault them? If women want safety, they should stay at home. Shame on You, Mukesh Khanna." A female user wrote, "I am as intelligent, capable, deserving of (equal) human rights as my husband and I am not going ‘back to the kitchen’. #sorryshaktiman #mukeshkhanna #metoo."

This man is SICK. In short, if women will step out for work, men are entitled to sexually assault them? If women want safety, they should stay at home.Shame on you @actmukeshkhanna! pic.twitter.com/G4bxbEFek0 — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 30, 2020

Mukesh khanna...I served as a SDM , Was civil servant former IAS officer first reached our level then do oral DiarrhoeaShaktimaan is actually Bhaktimaan https://t.co/4mxyDTI7Xa — (@iamNitiPatel) October 30, 2020

Childhood ruined ...the superhero actor says #MeToo started with woman wanting to go out and work equally and parallel to man in all walks of life#Shaktimaan #mukeshkhannaMisogyny+ patriarchy is so vicious https://t.co/CHG1W1Xyax — Ravi Dundigalla (@ravi_dundigalla) October 30, 2020

Earlier, Mukesh Khanna had received backlash for his comments about actor Sonakshi Sinha. Mukesh had taken a jibe at Sonakshi for lacking knowledge about Hindu mythological epic, Ramayana.