Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'

Martin Scorsese has seen a dip in his fandom in recent months for expressing his personal opinions regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the superhero franchise are now getting back at the veteran director by lashing out at his latest release The Irishman.

Ever since the screenings of The Irishman at a number of film festivals, audiences who liked or did not like the film complained of it being too long. After its recent release on Netflix, a number of Twitter users complained of the film not worth watching.

Is the Irishman a better movie than Doctor Strange? Yes. Is it also way too long and sort of boring as shit? Also yes. — Richard Bouchard (@indierockranger) November 29, 2019

I’m not a full on Scorsese-head but is The Irishman his all time best??? Yeah good night — kim kibum’s eyepatch in the odd eye comeback (@senshi_sasori) November 30, 2019

Completely disagree. Do I like Marvel movies? Some of them. And some aren’t so great. And yes, I love most of Scorsese’s films. But The Irishman was just plain boring. Pesci was brilliant, but other than that, it was a snooze fest. — David Drake (@LasVegasIRA) November 30, 2019

Nevertheless, there have been fans applauding for the film for its performances and recommending people to watch the film.

THE IRISHMAN: 2019 is such a great year for movies!! My favorite director of all time, Martin Scorsese, has teamed up with Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Netflix to deliver one of the best films of… https://t.co/4m9RSl0jb6 — Tristan Bunn (@tristanbunn) November 30, 2019

Highly recommend watching #TheIrishman on Netflix... WOW! I have to say the quality of acting was just phenomenal. Then I decided to watch the God Father 1 and 2 right after. I am big fan of Al Pacino and @RobertDeNiroUS ; Joe Pesci I became more of a fan in "My Cousin Vinny". — Rowena Ori (@TrulyRowena) November 30, 2019

The Irishman is a bit of a slog but it’s a decent movie. Absolute 10/10 performances from the three main players. Didn’t realise how much we’d missed Pesci. Stephen Graham’s accent might take you out of it for a bit though. — Adam Cann (@Adam_Cann) November 30, 2019

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Irishman is based on a 2004 book titled I Heard You Paint Houses and is based on Frank Sheeran and the Buffalino crime family. The film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, and Jesse Plemons among many others.

The Irishman is Scorsese's most expensive as well as the longest film to date. It received widespread praise and positive reviews for its direction and performances. The film was released on November 27 on Netflix.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.