Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'

Martin Scorsese's longest and most expensive film, 'The Irishman' was released on Netflix on November 27.

News18.com

Updated:November 30, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Calls Martin Scorsese's Netflix Film The Irishman 'Boring'
A still from The Irishman.

Martin Scorsese has seen a dip in his fandom in recent months for expressing his personal opinions regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans of the superhero franchise are now getting back at the veteran director by lashing out at his latest release The Irishman.

Ever since the screenings of The Irishman at a number of film festivals, audiences who liked or did not like the film complained of it being too long. After its recent release on Netflix, a number of Twitter users complained of the film not worth watching.

Nevertheless, there have been fans applauding for the film for its performances and recommending people to watch the film.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Irishman is based on a 2004 book titled I Heard You Paint Houses and is based on Frank Sheeran and the Buffalino crime family. The film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, and Jesse Plemons among many others.

The Irishman is Scorsese's most expensive as well as the longest film to date. It received widespread praise and positive reviews for its direction and performances. The film was released on November 27 on Netflix.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram