Twitter Calls Thappad Trailer A Tight Slap on Kabir Singh's Face

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Soya Protein
  • Soya Fibre Cheaper
  • Some Alcoholic Beverages Cheaper
  • Skimmed Milk Cheaper
  • Tuna Bait Cheaper
  • Agro-animal Based Products Cheaper
  • Raw Sugar Cheaper
  • Fuse, Chemicals, Plastics Cheaper
  • Purified Terepthalic Acid Cheaper
  • Lightweight-coated Paper Cheaper
  • Consumers Have to Shell More for Chemicals
  • Auto Parts to be More Expensive
  • Fans, Tableware Prices to Increase
  • Kitchenware Prices to Rise
  • Medical Equipment Costlier
  • Furniture to be More Expensive
  • Footwear Prices to Go Up
  • Cigarettes, tobacco products to cost more
  • Income Tax Slabs Revised
  • Sensex down 680 pts, Nifty by 200 pts
  • Nominal GDP Growth Pegged at 10%
  • Govt to Disinvest in LIC
  • Remaining Stakes in IDBI Bank to be Sold
  • A Tax Payer Charter in Statute
  • Insurance Cover Raised to Rs 5 Lakh
  • India to Host G20 Presidency
  • Common Eligibility Test for Non-gazetted Posts
  • Rs 4,400 Cr to States for Clean Air
  • Rs 85,000 cr for SCs, Rs 53,700 cr for STs
  • Rs 28,600 Cr to be Allocated for Women Programs
  • Power Renewable Energy Sector to Get Rs 22,000 Cr
  • 100 More Airports to Come Up
  • 5 Measures for Indian Railways
  • Sensex up 55.67 pts, Nifty at 11975.90
  • Agri Stocks Trade with Healthy Gains
  • New Scheme NIRVIC to be Launched
  • Gold Reclaims Rs 41,000 Mark
  • 3.6 Crores for Jal Jeevan Mission
  • New Education Policy Soon
  • NABARD Refinance Scheme to be Expanded
  • Krishi UDAAN Scheme to be Launched
  • Farmers Income Will Double by 2022
  • HUL Suffers Q3 Beating
  • Sensex Falls 200 pts, Nifty below 11,950
  • Long Wishlist of Auto Industry
  • Markets Open Today
  • No Briefcase, But Bahi Khata
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Twitter Calls Thappad Trailer A Tight Slap on Kabir Singh's Face

Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film is about violence in a relationship.

IANS

Updated:February 1, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Twitter Calls Thappad Trailer A Tight Slap on Kabir Singh's Face
Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, features Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The film is about violence in a relationship.

The trailer of filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas upcoming movie Thappad is out now, and netizens couldn't help but call it a "tight slap" on Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face.

After the slap scene in his blockbuster film Kabir Singh became talk of the town, Vanga had said: "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected with a woman, and vice versa, there's a lot of honesty in it. If you don't have that physical demonstration... you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."

His comments didn't go down well with a lot of people. That was last year but netizens got reminded of the whole controversy after watching the trailer of Thappad.

One wrote: "#Thappad is a tight slap on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's face."

Another wrote: "#Thappad #ThappadTrailer Is this Thappad on the face of Sandeep Reddy Vanga? Kabir Singh? Literally in a scene the character says 1 line (Sarcastically) which Vanga told, Looks promising, Obviously Taapsee Anubhav coming together once again with a thought provoking story."

Another wrote: "#KabirSingh #arjunreddy slap scene gave a whole plot idea to #Thappad makers #ThappadTrailer #TapseePannu."

One more netizen wrote: "@taapsee & #Thappad Movie deserves more recognition than the so called Kabir Singh! We don't need Movies like Kabir Singh in today's Times. Make way y'all for this refreshing change which is much needed Today."

Taking to her social media, actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "Haan bas EK THAPPAD ..... par nahi maar sakta! #Thappad #ThappadTrailer @anubhavsinha @itsBhushanKumar @pavailkgulati @deespeak @GeetikaVidya."

The trailer captures the journey of a woman, role essayed by Taapsee who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband.

Thappad, produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, will release on February 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram