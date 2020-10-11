MOVIES

Twitter Cannot Get Enough of Anushka Sharma's Reaction on Virat Kohli's 90 Not-out

Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli during the RCB Vs CSK match and her priceless reaction on his 90 not-out is breaking the internet. Check out fan reactions on Twitter.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli led his IPL team Royal Challangers Bangalore to a victory against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by scoring a 90 runs, the highest made by a captain against the latter team. Cheering for Virat was actress Anushka Sharma, whose priceless reactions of his 50 and runs were captured on television screens.

Soon enough, Twitter was filled with fans expressing how happy they were to witness this moment, especially in the light of previous events where the actress had been blamed for his weak performance. Recently Anushka had called out Sunil Gavaskar for his comment on after Virat had performed below expectations in a previous IPL match.

Take a look at fan-reactions about Anushka and Virat from the RCB Vs CSK match:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be next playing against Kolkata Knight Riders lead by Dinesh Kartik.

