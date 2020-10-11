Twitter Cannot Get Enough of Anushka Sharma's Reaction on Virat Kohli's 90 Not-out

On Saturday, Virat Kohli led his IPL team Royal Challangers Bangalore to a victory against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings by scoring a 90 runs, the highest made by a captain against the latter team. Cheering for Virat was actress Anushka Sharma, whose priceless reactions of his 50 and runs were captured on television screens.

Soon enough, Twitter was filled with fans expressing how happy they were to witness this moment, especially in the light of previous events where the actress had been blamed for his weak performance. Recently Anushka had called out Sunil Gavaskar for his comment on after Virat had performed below expectations in a previous IPL match.

Take a look at fan-reactions about Anushka and Virat from the RCB Vs CSK match:

HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE VIRAT AND ANUSHKA? pic.twitter.com/bOue1z8jJn — noor | kohli ftw. (@kohliest) October 10, 2020

U say Anushka i hear Lady Luck/ Lucky Charm ❤ pic.twitter.com/ooZzFwmytr — ✿ ✿ (@the_zakirah) October 10, 2020

Anushka your presence is Much lucky for VK and RCB fans.And that glow mashallah✨.#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/zR9nEQds0L — Isha (@Ishaanonymous) October 11, 2020

Every men deserves Partner like Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/pOUkwbo0Xm — Lushang Mumbai Indians #MI (@Insecurengineer) October 11, 2020

anushka sharma deserves the entire world ✨ pic.twitter.com/z21y4qSICo — ¹ᴰmae ☼ (@itookapanga) October 10, 2020

That Proud Feeling... Sunil gavaskar praising kohli after he trolled him by pointing Anushka#anushkasharma pic.twitter.com/gFXYulKzbR — PALLAV REDDY (@ReddyPallav) October 10, 2020

T-1620 @___AmanYadav Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome.This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/NNSM53Ks5G — (@___AmanYadav) October 11, 2020

T-1619 @___AmanYadav Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. ❤️ Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics.#ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/DhZVzVvjfO — (@___AmanYadav) October 11, 2020

Aahh look at anushka https://t.co/vTyL094RMx — K I Y A ❤️ (@foolforyouu) October 10, 2020

Be it a 5-year-old Ziva or a grown-up Anushka Sharma, women will be abused and threatened if a male athlete associated with them fails to perform. Women will always be held liable for men’s failures. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) October 10, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be next playing against Kolkata Knight Riders lead by Dinesh Kartik.