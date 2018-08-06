Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Rishi Kapoor Fails to Recognise Sridevi, His Co-star of Many Films
Within no time, Kapoor was brutally trolled for not recognising his co-star of many films.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
On Friday, Kapoor retweeted a GIF of one of his dances with Sridevi, writing "what film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me."
The GIF has been taken from the film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song Dil Se Dil.
Within no time, Kapoor was brutally trolled for not recognising his co-star of many films.
While one user wrote, "Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni," another called out the actor, saying, "You acted in 5 Hindi films with Indian cinema's biggest female superstar, our #Sridevi ma'am. Yet, you were sooo blind to recognize her from 1996 #Kaunsachakaunjhoota film song clip wherein you were trying hard to dance with her in Goa. Shame!"
Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni.— Deepa Bhatia (@_DeepaBhatia) August 4, 2018
You acted in 5 Hindi films with Indian cinema's biggest female superstar, our #Sridevi ma'am. Yet, you were sooo blind to recognize her from 1996 #Kaunsachakaunjhoota film song clip wherein you were trying hard to dance with her in Goa. Shame! pic.twitter.com/hlKoQe5eL6— Diehardfanof Sridevi (@diehardfanofsri) August 6, 2018
Sir,It's really surprising that u cannot recognize the actress...!!??May be age is fading your remembering skill's...— Ravindra (@ravindramulla) August 4, 2018
It hurts....Big time! See you are my fav on screen jodi, isliye jao maaf kar diya image clear nahi hai kehke.— Dipti.Kane (@DiptiKane) August 4, 2018
She is #SRIDEVI & yes this is a film we all wud like to forget about
Koun saccha koun jhutha
The only thing that cud have saved this delayed dud was #SrideviLivesForever
You cannot recognise Sridevi??— Bishnupriya Kar (@bishnupriya_kar) August 4, 2018
Is it funny that you didn't recognise the actress? Looks like you are showing symptoms of memory loss!— jagdeep pokle (@jagdeeppkl) August 4, 2018
she is d frst female superstar...but I can't recognised the man with her ..who is he ?— Pam ✨ (@Dut12Parmita) August 5, 2018
Oh yeah you are the guy who was always overshadowed by her brilliance. Itni jealousy ya it’s old age talking— Gia (@gappeshappe) August 6, 2018
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Fan Asked Alia Bhatt if She Would Work After Marriage and Her Answer Just Won the Internet
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Mahindra and Jeep Engage in a Legal Tussle Over Roxor SUV Design
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
- Amazon India Announces 'Freedom Sale' From August 9: Here's Everything You Need To Need To Know