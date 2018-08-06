Twitter Can't Keep Calm As Rishi Kapoor Fails to Recognise Sridevi, His Co-star of Many Films

Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni. — Deepa Bhatia (@_DeepaBhatia) August 4, 2018

Rishi Kapoor worked with Sridevi in many hit films such as Chandni, Nagina and Banjaran. The duo shared an undeniably amazing equation not only on screen but off screen as well. Perhaps this was why Twitter lost its calm when Kapoor failed to recognise the late actress in a throwback picture.On Friday, Kapoor retweeted a GIF of one of his dances with Sridevi, writing "what film is this? And I cannot recognise the actress with me."The GIF has been taken from the film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha song Dil Se Dil.Within no time, Kapoor was brutally trolled for not recognising his co-star of many films.While one user wrote, "Nobody would have recognised you if she had not worked with you in Nagina and Chandni," another called out the actor, saying, "You acted in 5 Hindi films with Indian cinema's biggest female superstar, our #Sridevi ma'am. Yet, you were sooo blind to recognize her from 1996 #Kaunsachakaunjhoota film song clip wherein you were trying hard to dance with her in Goa. Shame!"