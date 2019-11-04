Twitter Celebrates 25 Years of Aamir and Salman Khan's Cult Comedy Andaz Apna Apna
The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film has achieved cult status.
The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film became one of the funniest comedies in Hindi cinema. Known for its funny script and hilarious dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.
The film clashed with the Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn action drama Suhaag at the box-office and fared below expectation on release. Twenty five years later, however, Andaz Apna Apna has acquired a cult status among Bollywood fans.
The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous one-liners like "Main toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai... maha purush hain, maha purush", "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon" and "Galti se mistake ho gaya".
Video of the Muhurat- https://t.co/FYFYExeet4 #25YearsOfAndazApnaApna #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #AndazApnaApna #KarismaKapoor #RaveenaTandon #SachinTendulkar
— Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) November 4, 2019
Few unseen shots from the film's mahurat was shared on the Twitter handle Bollywoodirect. The photographs were captioned, "#25YearsOfAndazApnaApna. Some rare photos from the sets and muhurat of #AndazApnaApna. #SachinTendulkar was one of the guests at Muhurat."
