Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Twitter Celebrates 25 Years of Aamir and Salman Khan's Cult Comedy Andaz Apna Apna

The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film has achieved cult status.

IANS

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Twitter Celebrates 25 Years of Aamir and Salman Khan's Cult Comedy Andaz Apna Apna
The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film has achieved cult status.

The cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna, starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, released 25 years ago on November 4, and the film became one of the funniest comedies in Hindi cinema. Known for its funny script and hilarious dialogues, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor.

The film clashed with the Akshay Kumar-Ajay Devgn action drama Suhaag at the box-office and fared below expectation on release. Twenty five years later, however, Andaz Apna Apna has acquired a cult status among Bollywood fans.

The 1994 release is still remembered for its famous one-liners like "Main toh kehta hoon aap purush hi nahi hai... maha purush hain, maha purush", "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai", "Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelta hoon" and "Galti se mistake ho gaya".

Few unseen shots from the film's mahurat was shared on the Twitter handle Bollywoodirect. The photographs were captioned, "#25YearsOfAndazApnaApna. Some rare photos from the sets and muhurat of #AndazApnaApna. #SachinTendulkar was one of the guests at Muhurat."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram