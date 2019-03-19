LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Twitter Digs Out Old Picture of Baby Alia Bhatt With Salman Khan as They're Paired Together in 'Inshallah'

'Inshallah' is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan.

Updated:March 19, 2019, 5:42 PM IST
The biggest announcement in Bollywood today came from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film in the form of the film's lead cast -- Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. The pair will be seen opposite each other in Bhansali's directorial Inshallah. This fared well with the fans who were elated to see the young starlet Alia paired opposite one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Salman. One of the fans also dug out a picture from the past, of the two actors together when Alia was a kid, making social media abuzz with responses.

He shared a throwback picture of Salman and Alia and captioned it, “Who would’ve thought they will work together as a lead pair. #Inshallah.” At the same time, the social networking sites were also flooded with throwback pictures of Salman and Bhansali, who had last worked with the director in a guest appearance in Saawariya.







After the official announcement of the lead pairing of Inshallah, Salman welcomed Alia on board the project with a Twitter post. He said, "It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial."




Alia responded, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982."




Other fans also expressed their enthusiasm over Inshallah.







Bhansali's last directorial was Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, which became one of the biggest box office success of 2018. Inshallah is Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali and Salman.

