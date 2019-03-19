Twitter Digs Out Old Picture of Baby Alia Bhatt With Salman Khan as They're Paired Together in 'Inshallah'
'Inshallah' is Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan.

He shared a throwback picture of Salman and Alia and captioned it, “Who would’ve thought they will work together as a lead pair. #Inshallah.” At the same time, the social networking sites were also flooded with throwback pictures of Salman and Bhansali, who had last worked with the director in a guest appearance in Saawariya.
Who would've thought they will work together as a lead pair. #Inshallah pic.twitter.com/nTw6DlHuTw— Sky! (@being_Akash_) March 19, 2019
A reunion we deserve ❤#Inshallah pic.twitter.com/TXrcMxqlrL— Sana (@SanaAfsal) March 19, 2019
After the official announcement of the lead pairing of Inshallah, Salman welcomed Alia on board the project with a Twitter post. He said, "It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial."
It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019
Alia responded, "Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982."
Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” ❤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019
Other fans also expressed their enthusiasm over Inshallah.
Currently most successful actress with Most Successful actor and The most ambitious director . #INSHALLAH pic.twitter.com/MaPcbf6JlA— (@iSahill_) March 19, 2019
My morning just got ten trillion times better hearing this news cant keep my happiness intact super happy just bring it on:)#Inshallah pic.twitter.com/uROG8srFQE— Slasher (@iBeingUmer) March 19, 2019
Bhansali's last directorial was Padmaavat starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, which became one of the biggest box office success of 2018. Inshallah is Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali and Salman.
