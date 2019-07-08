Twitter Digs Up Hilarious Slap Scenes to Make a Point About Kabir Singh

The controversy around Shahid Kapoor’s latetst film Kabir Singh doesn’t seem to die down anytime soon, thanks to its director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s bizarre interview to film critic Anupama Chopra.

In the interview, Vanga said, “I feel it’s pseudo because, when you are deeply in love, when you’re deeply connected with your woman and vice versa, there’s a lot of honesty in it and if you don’t have that physical demonstration. If you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there. I feel these women, whoever are criticising it, I feel they were never in love. They’ve probably never experienced it in the right way. I can clearly see they’ve never experienced it and it’s new to them.”

Most of the film critics came down heavily on the film which shows its aggressive-violent lead, played by Kapoor, slapping Kiara Advani’s Preeti. And then came the defense.

Now, Twitter is having a field day in digging out scenes from old films in which the actors are slapping each other quite violently before confessing their love. These films are made in different languages but all of them have the same tonality in which violence precedes love, something Vanga, at least his film, feels necessary for ‘true love.’

Here are the scenes:

Guess I have downloaded the wrong #KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/gpftNTobFa — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) July 8, 2019