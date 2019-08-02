Twitter Divided Over Saravanan-Cheran Tiff in Bigg Boss Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which has been witnessing a lot of drama due to cold vibes between contestants Saravanan and Cheran inside the house, will apparently turn into a full-fledged verbal duel in the episode that will be aired on Friday, August 2.

According to the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 3 promo posted by Vijay Television on its Twitter indicates that the duo might have a clash during the debate among the inmates while deciding the best and worst performers of the week.

In the promo, Saravanan is seen making disrespectful comments and walking towards Cheran in a fit of rage.

The Bigg Boss Twitter read:

According to a report by International Business Times, rumours are doing rounds that argument between Saravanan and Cheran took nasty turn with house inmates supporting Saravanan. Cheran, however, apparently, got the support of Madhumitha and Tharshan.

Netizens, however, are divided in their support with some backing Cheran, while criticising the rude behaviour and disrespectful attitude towards the four-time National Award winning filmmaker by Saravanan.

this is so rude. have some class #Saravanan Even after these many years of experience in the industry and your life why do you say all these?#BiggBossTamil3 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/xl1ElcHAUf — ராவணன் (@_raja) August 2, 2019

dear saravana u have all right go against #cheran but speak with respect ,(mariyathaiya pesu), he is not ur slave just coz #cheran start her carrier with ur movie #biggbosstamil3 #biggbosstamil — Cheran Army (@cheran_army) August 2, 2019

#Saravanan from the start hated #cheran unwantedly nominated him along with supporters #Sandy and #Kavin. I wonder what's the problem sandy has with Cheran. Both showing lot of hatred towards Cheran. #BiggBossTamil3 #BiggBoss — Bharathi 🔱 (@Barathi91) August 2, 2019

Saravanan apparently went on a verbal rage with expletives & what not.Best case scenario: #BiggBossTamil3 warns him, gives counsel & asks him to keep it clean.Worst case scenario: Saravanan was Ejected from the house. Not sure. I guess we will get updates soon. — Panadol (@KichuKi88931574) August 2, 2019

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 began on June 23 with 17 contestants. Kamal Haasan returned for the third season as host of the popular show.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.