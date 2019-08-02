Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Twitter Divided Over Saravanan-Cheran Tiff in Bigg Boss Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 began on June 23 with 17 contestants. Kamal Haasan returned for the third season as host of the popular show.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 2, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
Twitter Divided Over Saravanan-Cheran Tiff in Bigg Boss Tamil
Image: Bigg Boss Tamil 3
Bigg Boss Tamil 3 which has been witnessing a lot of drama due to cold vibes between contestants Saravanan and Cheran inside the house, will apparently turn into a full-fledged verbal duel in the episode that will be aired on Friday, August 2.

According to the latest Bigg Boss Tamil 3 promo posted by Vijay Television on its Twitter indicates that the duo might have a clash during the debate among the inmates while deciding the best and worst performers of the week.

In the promo, Saravanan is seen making disrespectful comments and walking towards Cheran in a fit of rage.

The Bigg Boss Twitter read:

According to a report by International Business Times, rumours are doing rounds that argument between Saravanan and Cheran took nasty turn with house inmates supporting Saravanan. Cheran, however, apparently, got the support of Madhumitha and Tharshan.

Netizens, however, are divided in their support with some backing Cheran, while criticising the rude behaviour and disrespectful attitude towards the four-time National Award winning filmmaker by Saravanan.

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 began on June 23 with 17 contestants. Kamal Haasan returned for the third season as host of the popular show.

