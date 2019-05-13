Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Twitter Erupts with Funny Memes as Cersei Lannister Quietly Walks Past the Fighting Clegane Brothers

The two brothers have been dreaming to fight each other in all these years. Finally, that has happened.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Twitter Erupts with Funny Memes as Cersei Lannister Quietly Walks Past the Fighting Clegane Brothers
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
You are being warned about some major spoilers from Season 8, Episode 5 of Game of Thrones, titled The Bells.

By the little details we know about the Clegane brothers of Game of Thrones, one can conclude that they hate each other and given the chance they'd do everything to kill one another. After building much hype around their enmity since season one, it is in the penultimate episode of the final season that the Hound and the Mountain come face to face.

At first, Qyburn tries to stop them but his efforts go vain and Gregor chucks him off like a bee around him. Watching her hand falling atop the ruins of Red Keep and dying, Cersei Lannister doesn't even try to get in between the two brothers.

Also read: 'Mountain is Star Wars' Darth Vader?' Twitter Loses Calm as Game of Thrones Reveals Gregor Clegane's Face

As Clegane brothers engage in an intense duel, or "Clegane Bowl" as Twitter calls it, fans noticed Cersei walking past them tip-toed to save herself from the bloody fight. Soon after the episode aired on Hotstar, fans took to social media to roast the scene with funny memes.

























During their fight, the makers of GoT finally revealed the face of Gregor Clegane aka The Mountain. Following a sudden blow by Sandor, Mountain's helmet falls off and it is then we see how he actually looks like, and to fans surprise, Hafþór J Björnsson who plays the ruthless character shares an uncanny resemblance to an unmasked Darth Vader played by Sebastian Shaw in 1983’s Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

At the end of their duel, Sandor tries to kill his brother in various ways but he fails. Finally, he holds him and jumps off the tower of Red Keep killing his brother and himself too.

Follow @News18Movies for more


