Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts
A pair of pleated khaki shorts, that Priyanka Chopra very stylishly wore as part of a high street fashion ensemble, was hilariously compared with the RSS uniform.
Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out in New York with husband Nick Jonas, when the khaki shorts the Quantico star was wearing caught the attention of the Twitterati. The actress, who is known for her impeccable style sense, paired the khaki pleated shorts with a blue blouse, long overcoat and knee-high boots. But the high street fashion ensemble became the center of jokes on social media, as comparisons were drawn with the old RSS uniform.
A meme fest followed with many users wondering if Priyanka had joined the RSS.
Priyanka Chopra joins RSS#priyankachoprajonas pic.twitter.com/79AkCYR2kB— Sushma (@sushmahari) June 18, 2019
Another user searched for old images of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on google and posted them alongside as comparison. The RSS changed their uniform to brown trousers in 2016.
Close enough! #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/5LYJf6Xzy9— Reshma Narayan (@reshmanarayan5) June 17, 2019
Priyanka Chopra is elected as #RSS International Brand ambassador... pic.twitter.com/HQsw8zYQs6— Rishabh Pandey (@jai__kishen) June 18, 2019
Priyanka Chopra finally joined RSS.Understand the situation through the series of events.Pick1:Priyanka talking to Our Honourable prime minister.Pick2: After joining RSS. pic.twitter.com/lylQYG24AX— Ashutosh sharma (@Ashutoshshama98) June 18, 2019
In 2017, Priyanka was trolled for wearing an 'inappropriate' dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She responded by sharing photos with even more revealing clothes.
Priyanka will next be seen in the film The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the movie will also feature Farhan Akhtar in a starring role.
Priyanka was in news recently after Salman Khan took several digs at her for walking out of his film Bharat at the last minute citing her marriage as the reason.
