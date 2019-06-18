Take the pledge to vote

»
Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts

A pair of pleated khaki shorts, that Priyanka Chopra very stylishly wore as part of a high street fashion ensemble, was hilariously compared with the RSS uniform.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
Twitter Explodes with 'Priyanka Chopra Joins RSS' Memes as Actress Steps Out in Khaki Shorts
Image: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra recently stepped out in New York with husband Nick Jonas, when the khaki shorts the Quantico star was wearing caught the attention of the Twitterati. The actress, who is known for her impeccable style sense, paired the khaki pleated shorts with a blue blouse, long overcoat and knee-high boots. But the high street fashion ensemble became the center of jokes on social media, as comparisons were drawn with the old RSS uniform.

A meme fest followed with many users wondering if Priyanka had joined the RSS.

Another user searched for old images of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on google and posted them alongside as comparison. The RSS changed their uniform to brown trousers in 2016.

In 2017, Priyanka was trolled for wearing an 'inappropriate' dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She responded by sharing photos with even more revealing clothes.

Priyanka will next be seen in the film The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the movie will also feature Farhan Akhtar in a starring role.

Priyanka was in news recently after Salman Khan took several digs at her for walking out of his film Bharat at the last minute citing her marriage as the reason.

