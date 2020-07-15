Twitter Flooded with Memes as Himesh Reshammiya Says He Composed 300 New Songs During Lockdown

While most of the people, in general, have been loathing the lockdown and haven't been able to come to terms with staying indoors, singer-actor and music composer Himesh Reshammiya had a super productive quarantine.

Not only he has been very active on Instagram sharing regular updates of his daily whereabouts with his fans, but he has also been keeping himself busy by composing music. In an interview, Himesh said that during the lockdown he composed as many as 300 new songs.

When asked how he has kept himself busy during the lockdown and if he managed to create anything new during the time, he told Indian Express, "Music is definitely a calming force. I have composed about 700 songs for a very big project, including 300 new songs during this lockdown. This project has inspired me to create new compositions. Now, I’m really looking forward to announcing that project because it is a complete game changer. It has some great melodies which are necessary for the music market in today’s times."

As the news about his new projects started making rounds on the Internet, Twitter was flooded with memes. While one of the users wrote, "Himesh Reshammiya has composed 300 songs in lockdown..Another Pandemic awaits us (sic)," another tweeted, "Himesh Reshammiya: I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown. Tweeps, wait for another pandemic after corona."

Here are some reactions:

Himesh Reshammiya has composed 300 songs in lockdown.. (Another Pandemic awaits us ) pic.twitter.com/yifXzuca2X — gujju_वॉकर (@prateek_shah47) July 15, 2020

Only a Himesh Reshammiya and Kumar Sanu collab can save 2020 now — Ujasha Tripathi (@UjashaTeaparty) July 14, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya, त तण नण नाणा, tandoori night's ( to be specific ) https://t.co/wK3Eqq7RmJ — L Tendulkar (@sensitivelether) July 15, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya: I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown. Tweeps, wait for another pandemic after corona — Usha (@mauna_rao) July 15, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya has said he has recorded 300 songs during the lockdown. Told you the second wave was coming.#HimeshReshammiya #MEMES #Bollywood #pandemic #coronavirus — Punliners (@AmitKarania) July 14, 2020

Himesh Reshammiya : "I have composed 300 new songs during lockdown" *Meanwhile everyone ‍♂:- pic.twitter.com/M0LpN58kat — Lakshya Rathore ⚡ (@Lakshyar08) July 14, 2020

Earlier talking to IANS, Himesh had said, "I am keeping myself busy with a lot of things during this quarantine period. I spend my days working out, composing new songs and reading new scripts. I am also planning a lot of things in film music and everything in the world of entertainment that is there for me. Like I always say, for me the journey has just begun."

Adding more to it he had revealed that he has been composing "some great romantic and dance numbers", which his fans will enjoy immensely.