Twitter Goes Berserk As Christian Bale is Supervillain in Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Taika Waititi's upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder garnered an overwhelming reaction when it was announced at SDCC 2019. While Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) are returning to their roles, during Thursday's massive Disney investor presentation, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that Oscar-winning actor Christian Bale will join the cast.

Bale will portray the villain Gorr the God Butcher in the highly-anticipated movie. This is the fourth film in the Thor franchise. Waititi previously revealed, "When we were shooting Ragnarok, I was reading one storyline by Jason Aaron, called THE MIGHTY THOR. And for those of you that don't know that storyline, it's incredible and full of emotion and love and thunder. And it introduces, for the first time, a female Thor,” confirming that Jane Foster, played by Portman, will become the Mighty Thor, Goddess of Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in the cinemas on May 6, 2022.

Needless to say, Bale's fans were super excited to hear the news. A user wrote, "What? Christian Bale and Tom Hiddleston will be sharing the screen? I will die for sure." Another said, "What a time to be alive! #MarvelStudios #ChristianBale."

What?? 😱😱😱Christian Bale and Tom Hiddleston will be sharing screen?? I will die for sure. 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/DS3pNSbQjU — qᴜᴇᴇɴ ʙʟᴀɪʀ (@DiabolicalBlair) December 11, 2020

I remember subscribing to Thor at the very start of the great run that introduced Gorr the God Butcher, and I think that Christian Bale is a great choice for this part. https://t.co/wLQb6RAMpQ — Stephen Roberts (@sroberts157) December 11, 2020

Christian Bale will be playing Gorr the Godbutcher in Taika Waititi's THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER. #DisneyInvestorDay pic.twitter.com/vjXoLYi5kh — Pop Culture Reviews (@PopCultureRevs) December 11, 2020

Hold up.. Christian Bale is playing the Gorr the God Butcher? Umm.. the new Thor movie is going to be unreal. — Neal Owusu (@neal_thatdude) December 11, 2020

