Twitter Had A Field Day After Amitabh Bachchan Rectified The Serial Number Of His Tweet

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan follows a tradition of numbering his posts on social media. The Paa actor has been following this practice since a long time and ensures to maintain the sequence. However, recently the veteran missed it.

It seems Sr. Bachchan, wrongly numbered two of his latest threads on Twitter. In order to rectify the incorrect, he took to his Twitter to share another post for his followers.

Bachchan, on Friday, wrote, “T 3538 - CORRECTION .. please read the last 2 Twitter numbers as 3537 and 3538 .. NOT 3637 and 3638”





Twitter users have hit the like button to the post more than 13k times, since. Now, this particular thread has been entertaining several admins on Twitter. The micro-blogging site, which is known for its efficiency on popularizing trends, has lived up to its reputation, yet again. Bachchan’s clarification has become fodder for the memesters and they have come together to flood the website with their sarcastic reactions. Twitterati has quipped about the thread by replying with, “Thank you for letting us know. We can't eat or sleep without getting clarified about this” comments. Check out some of the most hilarious jokes on Bachchan’s tweet:

Thank you for informing.. I was so worried pic.twitter.com/aY4dZr5AuQ — Akbar...... (@Being_Akbar) May 22, 2020











Sir please try to avoid such mistakes. I get confused. I have to make changes in excel sheet and in my diary where I keep a record of all your tweets with tweet numbers.

Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan. Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai. Yeh woh aadarsh hain jinse hum aapka aane waala kal banaate hain. — Nasir Lone (@darfadarkoshur) May 22, 2020







thanks for the correction.... i was thinking that 3637 == 3638 and it happens once in 2000 years like that age and year of birth thing.

Now this tweet should be T3539 and it's again T3538

Sir boht confusion ho jata hai.. Pls wapis 1 se start karo.. is baar I’ll maintain excel sheet 🙏🏻😁 — maithun HMP (@Being_Humor) May 22, 2020





