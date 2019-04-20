English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Twitter Hails Charlize Theron For Raising Her Child Jackson as Transgender
Charlize Theron is being hailed for putting to rest years of speculation regarding the gender of her adopted child by revealing she is raising the seven-year-old as a girl.
Charlize Theron is being hailed for putting to rest years of speculation regarding the gender of her adopted child by revealing she is raising the seven-year-old as a girl.
Charlize Theron is being hailed for putting to rest years of speculation regarding the gender of her adopted child by revealing she is raising the seven-year-old as a girl. The Oscar-winning actress also credited her mother for inspiring her to support Jackson’s choice.
"Yes, I thought she was a boy, too," the actor told Daily Mail.
She added, "Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said: ‘I am not a boy!’”
“So there you go! I have two beautiful daughters who, just like any parent, I want to protect and I want to see thrive,” the actor told the British tabloid.
"They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide. My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be. And I will do everything in my power for my kids to have that right and to be protected within that."
Charlize had adopted Jackson in 2012, and her sister August in 2015. Charlize’s mother, Gerda, shot and killed her husband, Charlize’s father, in an act of self-defence when she was just 15. “I think that having a very close relationship to at least one parent is a real blessing,” Charlize said.
"Growing up as a young girl, I had this great representation in front of me of what you could be as a woman."
"I was taught by my mom that you have to speak up; you have to be able to know that, when this life is over, you’ll have lived the truth you’re comfortable with, and that nothing negative can come from that," she said.
Jamie Clayton, a transgender actor best known for her role as Nomi Marks in the Netflix series Sense8, wrote on Twitter: “@CharlizeAfrica Sending you so much love … Thank you beyond."
.@CharlizeAfrica Sending you so much ✨💓✨ Thank you beyond. ⚡️— Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) April 19, 2019
Major respect to Charlize Theron for sharing this part of her families life. Every trans child deserves a safe, loving and supportive home where they are free to be themselves #TransKidsMatter pic.twitter.com/668ouFcues— Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) April 20, 2019
What a lucky little girl. ‘My job as a parent is to celebrate them and to love them and to make sure that they have everything they need in order to be what they want to be.’ https://t.co/O7VLygQXlt— Dr Helen Webberley (@MyWebDoctorUK) April 19, 2019
