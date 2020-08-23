MOVIES

Twitter Has a Field Day As News of Sooryavanshi's Potential OTT Release Crops Up

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba.

Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar on Saturday said that they are "inclined" to release their much-awaited films -- Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's ‘83 -- in cinemas, but if there is a delay in the opening of theatres, they will explore the avenues for digital release, according to PTI.

Cinema halls across the country have been closed since the nationwide-lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, and Kabir Khan’s ‘83 were the first two big films to get theatrical release dates after the first Unlock was implemented in June.

Soon after, Sooryavanshi began trending on Twitter. While a section of people expressed disappointment over the news of the film being potentially released on a digital platform, others had a field day on social media.

Sooryavanshi was originally scheduled to release on March 24, while ‘83 was set to hit the cinema houses on April 10. Sooryavanshi is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's Singham and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba.

