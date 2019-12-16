Twitter Hashtags for and Against Akshay Kumar Trend Simultaneously

Two contradictory hashtags pertaining to Akshay Kumar have been trending all through Monday, after he first liked a Jamia tweet and then declared he had done so by mistake.

On Monday afternoon, the hashtags #BoycottCanadianKumar and #ISupportAkshay started trending on Twitter, almost around the same time.

While one section of netizens is agitated with the actor's behaviour, his diehard fans have rallied forces to support him.

It all started after Bollywood superstar Akshay on Monday morning took to Twitter to clarify that he had earlier "accidentally" liked a tweet by Jamia Millia Islamia University students.

At a time when many Bollywood celebs are lashing out at authorities over tension at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, Akshay landed himself in a soup by liking a video that mocked the attack on Jamia.

He later clarified, "Regarding the ‘like' on the tweet of Jamia Milia students, it was by mistake. I was scrolling and accidentally it must have been pressed and when I realised I immediately unliked it as In no way do I support such acts."

Condemning the actor's behaviour, netizens started tweeting with the hashtag #BoycottCanadianKumar.

A user tweeted, "Akshay Kumar Liked a tweet which was cheering brutality on Jamia Students and the caption was "Jamia ko Mil rahi hai azadi" The bigotry and Evilness of Canadian Kumar is out in Open. Lets pledge to boycott his movie from now onwards.

#BoycottCanadianKumar"

Another user wrote, "Now its is very much clear that @akshaykumar is also one of the biggest bhakt and have RSS ideology. I always doubted this but now its clear. #BoycottCanadianKumar"

Immediately, the actor's fans came out in support of him with the hashtag #ISupportAkshay.

One fan tweeted, "In Universities everything happens except Studies. This is India. Jamia, AMU, JNU #ISupportAkshay"

Another fan wrote, "Hey haters, just take out ur 30 seconds and watch wht he is saying about his DONATIONS. He is literally so down to earth, he could have easily made a show off for his donations. But look at his simplicity. How can u hate someone like him. We love u sir #ISupportAkshay".

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Good Newwz is slated to hit theatres on December 27.

